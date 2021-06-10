West Bengal Weather Updacoming 4 days heavy rain in South Bengal and rain in North Bengal

Kolkata: The sky is clear in Kolkata and surrounding areas from morning. However, according to the forecast of the weather office, the sky is likely to be cloudy. There may be a slight rain (Kolkata Weather Forecast) in the city of Kolkata. However, a weather alert has been issued in Kolkata, Howrah, North 24 Parganas and South 24 Parganas, East Midnapore and Nadia since Thursday morning.

According to the Weathe Office, there may be heavy to very heavy rain in South Bengal in the next four days. Not only that, the sound of rain feet is very clear in the forecast of the weather building this time. According to them, the monsoon (monsoon 2021) may enter the rest of Bengal in two or three days. The monsoon branches will also be detailed in Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Orissa, Jharkhand, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and the rest of eastern Uttar Pradesh.

Weather in North Bengal:

The weather forecast issued on Thursday morning said that light to moderate rain with thunderstorms is likely in some parts of all the districts in the next 24 hours, i.e. by Friday morning, June 11. Only heavy to very heavy (80 to 110 mm) rainfall is forecast in Darjeeling and Kalimpong. However, a special bulletin of the Meteorological Department did not forecast heavy rains in six districts of North Bengal in the next 24 hours. Rainfall, including thunderstorms, is expected to increase again in North Bengal from Saturday. Although there is no such change in daytime temperatures in the next 48 hours, temperatures are forecast to drop by 2-3 degrees in the next three days.

Weather in South Bengal:

Meanwhile, the weather forecast for South Bengal on Thursday said that strong winds of 30-40 kmph with thunderstorms are forecast in all the districts of South Bengal in the next 24 hours till Friday morning, June 11. According to the Alipore Meteorological Department, orange alert has been issued in all the districts of South Bengal till next Saturday. Heavy rains are forecast in North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, East and West Midnapore and Nadia districts. Although there will be no such change in daytime temperatures in the next 48 hours like in North Bengal, the meteorological office has forecast that the temperature may drop by 2-3 degrees in the next three days.

For now, a vortex has formed over the east-central and surrounding Bay of Bengal. Its impact could create a depression over the North Bay in the near future. Which will move west and northwest. The south-west monsoon will enter South Bengal with that low pressure. As a result, the level of rainfall in Bengal will gradually increase. In that situation, fishermen have been banned from going to sea since Friday morning. The meteorological office advised those who were at sea to return by Thursday evening.