Yase devastated Bengal lost 21 thousand crores! Nabanna gave preliminary report to the central team – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: On behalf of the state, the Central Team (Nabanna to Central Team) was given an account of the loss of Tk 21,000 crore as compensation for Yaas in Bengal at its meeting on Wednesday. Chief Secretary of the state Harekrishna Dwivedi (HK Dwivedi) initially informed the Central Team about the amount of the loss, sources said. However, the central team was not informed in writing that the relief was going on at the door. According to sources, the final demand letter will be issued after the relief at the door. The Chief Minister himself gave an account of twenty thousand crore rupees to the Prime Minister.

Exactly one year and three days later, on Sunday, June 6, the central party came to see the situation in three districts of the state devastated by the impact of cyclone Yas. At the same time last year, the central team came to the state to see the affected districts in Amfan. However, after the central party submitted its report, the state government complained that the money did not match their demands. Exactly one year later, three districts of the state were devastated again. East Midnapore and two 24 parganas were severely damaged by cyclone Yas. The central team has come to the state to see how much damage has been done.

The central delegation arrived in Kolkata around 8 pm on Sunday. The central delegation was supposed to visit the stone statues and Gosba of South 24 Parganas. Besides, they were scheduled to hold a meeting with the officials of the state finance department. Before the arrival of the party, the full schedule of their visit was sent to Navanne by the Union Home Ministry.

According to the Union Home Ministry, the seven-member delegation includes representatives from the Union Home Ministry, Agriculture Department, Transport Department, Rural Development Department, Power Department, Fisheries Department and Finance Department. And the structure of the delegation that came to Bengal is considered to be of special significance by the political circles. Why? This is because the central government has included a representative from the concerned department for each of the cases in which the state has reported the amount of damage due to YAS.