Adhir Chowdhury mocks at Mukul Roy 7 From Bijpur to Nagpur to Bhabanipur! Excited to return to Mukul’s house – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: From Bijpur to Bhabanipur via Nagpur Provincial Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury mocked Mukul Roy’s return to the grassroots in this way. However, the Congress MP also claimed that Mukul had no problem with Mukul’s return to the grassroots.

After almost three and a half years, Mukul Roy left the BJP and joined the Trinamool Mukul’s son Shuvrangshu also returned to the old team Mukul joined the grassroots in the presence of Mamata Banerjee “A tracking machine is needed to keep track of who is going to which team and what is happening in Bengal,” he said. He was in Bijpur, from there he went to Nagpur, from there to Bhabanipur RSS turned and went to Didi again Didi was evicted and left the Trinamool 6 came back there again ‘

However, Adhir also claimed that the Congress was not worried about this joining “We don’t have a problem with anyone,” he said We speak our minds clearly The fight of the Congress with the BJP is not today’s He was fighting, he is, he will be. ‘

But no matter what the opposition says, the Trinamool leader herself has brought Mukul back to the party as the son of the house. Mamata also said that Mukul Roy will continue to be in charge of the grassroots as before The Trinamool leader said the party would also consider those who left the party along with Mukul. However, Mamata Banerjee has given a clear message that those who left the party for personal gain just before the election will not be returned.