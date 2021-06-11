June 11, 2021

The Times of Bengal

Manusher Sathe,Manusher Pashe

Adhir Chowdhury mocks at Mukul Roy 7 From Bijpur to Nagpur to Bhabanipur! Excited to return to Mukul’s house – News18 Bangla

2 min read
23 mins ago admin


#Kolkata: From Bijpur to Bhabanipur via Nagpur Provincial Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury mocked Mukul Roy’s return to the grassroots in this way. However, the Congress MP also claimed that Mukul had no problem with Mukul’s return to the grassroots.

After almost three and a half years, Mukul Roy left the BJP and joined the Trinamool Mukul’s son Shuvrangshu also returned to the old team Mukul joined the grassroots in the presence of Mamata Banerjee “A tracking machine is needed to keep track of who is going to which team and what is happening in Bengal,” he said. He was in Bijpur, from there he went to Nagpur, from there to Bhabanipur RSS turned and went to Didi again Didi was evicted and left the Trinamool 6 came back there again ‘

However, Adhir also claimed that the Congress was not worried about this joining “We don’t have a problem with anyone,” he said We speak our minds clearly The fight of the Congress with the BJP is not today’s He was fighting, he is, he will be. ‘

But no matter what the opposition says, the Trinamool leader herself has brought Mukul back to the party as the son of the house. Mamata also said that Mukul Roy will continue to be in charge of the grassroots as before The Trinamool leader said the party would also consider those who left the party along with Mukul. However, Mamata Banerjee has given a clear message that those who left the party for personal gain just before the election will not be returned.



Source link

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

2 min read

Dilip is not to remove ‘garbage’ like Mukul, Arji Baishakhi to Shuvendu!

47 mins ago admin
3 min read

Some say ‘Mirzafar’, some say ‘victim of lobbying’! The BJP lost its way as soon as the buds fell

1 hour ago admin
3 min read

“The traitors will not be returned to the party,” Mamata said, sending Mukul home

2 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

PopAds.net - The Best Popunder Adnetwork

Missed Stories

2 min read

Adhir Chowdhury mocks at Mukul Roy 7 From Bijpur to Nagpur to Bhabanipur! Excited to return to Mukul’s house – News18 Bangla

23 mins ago admin
2 min read

Dilip is not to remove ‘garbage’ like Mukul, Arji Baishakhi to Shuvendu!

47 mins ago admin
2 min read

Mukul Roy returns to Trinamool Congress

1 hour ago admin
3 min read

Some say ‘Mirzafar’, some say ‘victim of lobbying’! The BJP lost its way as soon as the buds fell

1 hour ago admin

Contact Us

Email:- [email protected]
Griveance Cell :- [email protected]

Contact:-6291968677/7278384015

Copyright © All rights reserved by The Times Of Bengal | Newsphere by AF themes.