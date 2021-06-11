Bengal Weather Update: Yellow alert issued in South Bengal, heavy rain with thunderstorm in North Bengal too? What is the weather office?

#Kolkata: After Kerala, Karnataka and Maharashtra, the south-west monsoon is gradually moving towards Bengal. According to the meteorologists, the monsoon (Bengal) will enter Bengal in the next three-four days. However, due to the depression in the Bay of Bengal formed in the Bay of Bengal before that, there is a possibility of heavy rain (Weather Forecast) in different parts of West Bengal in the next few days. The effects of the depression created in the North Bay have already begun to be felt in Bengal. Storms and thunderstorms have started across different parts of Bengal. In the last few days, about 29 people have died in West Bengal due to lightning.

Chance of heavy rain in two Bengals

The weather forecast for Kolkata and surrounding areas has said that the sky will be cloudy in the next 24 hours. There will be thunderstorms and rain in different places. The maximum and minimum temperatures may be 33 and 26 degrees Celsius. According to the Meteorological Department, monsoon will enter all parts of West Bengal in the next 48 hours.

Kalimpong in north Bengal was soaked in rain on Thursday as forecast by the Alipore Meteorological Department. Rain has also been seen in several areas of South Bengal. However, the sky in South Bengal, including Kolkata, was clear in the morning but partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Yellow alert issued in South Bengal:

According to the meteorological department, heavy rains are likely in North and South 24 Parganas, East and West Midnapore, Jhargram, Kolkata and Howrah districts on Friday, June 11. On Saturday, June 12, heavy rains are likely in East and West Midnapore, Purulia, Jhargram, Bankura, West Burdwan and Birbhum districts. Heavy rain is likely in Purulia, Jhargram, Bankura and West Burdwan on Sunday, June 13.

Warning for North Bengal:

Heavy rains are likely in Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Alipurduar on Saturday, June 12. Heavy rains are likely in Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong, Alipurduar and Kochbihar districts on Sunday, June 13 and Monday, June 14. There may also be heavy rains on June 14 in North and South Dinajpur and Malda.

In three coastal districts Warning:

Wind warning issued in three coastal districts A wind warning has been issued for three districts of the coast, East Midnapore, North and South 24 Parganas at a speed of 30-40 kmph. It has been said that strong winds may blow in these three districts between June 11 and 13.

Temperatures are also being affected due to the low pressure created in the North Bay. As a result, tornadoes and tornadoes have been observed in different regions. A terrible tornado was seen in Sagar Island area of ​​South 24 Parganas this morning. However, the tornado, which formed on the banks of the Hooghly River, did not harm the locals in that way.