June 11, 2021

Chandrima-Tathagata Tweet: ‘Give name-address’! Tagada Chandrimar asked Tathagata for information on homeless BJP workers

#Kolkata: The state continues to heat up with post-poll violence. Once again, Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya tweeted veteran BJP leader Tathagata Roy on the same issue. The minister asked for the names and addresses of the evacuees. Now the target of the political circles is where the water flows.

A few days ago, Tathagata tweeted a verdict. Several BJP workers claimed to be homeless. They also claimed that they were crying because they could not return home. However, he expressed frustration that he could not communicate with the top leaders of the BJP despite trying this time. Chandrima retweeted in the context of that tweet. He promised to return the evictees. He also said that action would be taken against those BJP workers for whom they were homeless. He also mentioned that the government of Bengal is constantly working. Forgetting the political differences, Tathagata was surprised by the courtesy of Chandrima. He thanked the Minister of State.

A few days later, Chandrima Bhattacharya and Tathagata Roy’s tweet came to light. However, the BJP leader asked for Chandrima Bhattacharya’s WhatsApp number or e-mail ID in the tweet. Chandrima Bhattacharya advised him to send a direct message in that regard. But after a few days, Tathagata Roy did not give the names and addresses of the evacuees. So this time Chandrima tweeted the Tathagata verdict again. He also asked for the name and address as soon as possible. Tathagata, however, has not yet retweeted his reply.

Incidentally, the BJP has repeatedly expressed concern over their cadres and supporters. Allegations are being made about the indifference of grassroots supporters and the administration. But on the other hand, the ruling camp is denying the allegations. On the other hand, in the meantime, the governor has also called the chief secretary and raised his voice about the post-vote violence. Veteran BJP leader Tathagata Roy recently expressed concern over the return of homeless workers in the situation. Besides making fun of the top leaders of the party, he also pierced the ruling party. At that time, Minister of State Chandrima Bhattacharya tweeted him as an example of courtesy. Tathagata also returned courtesy in a political manner.





