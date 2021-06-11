Dilip Ghosh: Mukul leaves Padma forest and returns to grass house! What did Dilip Ghosh say?

# North 24 Parganas: The BJP has been in a rush to join the grassroots since the target was not met in the Assembly elections. This time, the news of BJP’s all-India vice-president Mukul Roy’s son joining the Trinamool has caused a stir in state politics. A closed-door meeting is already underway at the Trinamool Bhaban over the weekend with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee. After leaving the party in 2016, Mukul is ‘returning home’, which has caused quite a stir in the Bengal BJP. But in that context, Dilip Ghosh told the media today, “Now there is no time to speculate, to sing. Many of our workers are victims of terrorism. Many could not return home. Concerned neo-hippies and their global warming, i’ll tell ya.

On Friday, the BJP state president made such remarks about Mukul Roy’s ‘homecoming’ at the party’s organizational meeting in Bangaon. Dilip also spoke about the CAA NRC issue. On the same day, the veteran BJP leader said, “The record of the violence and terrorism that has spread in the state will be taken into account. CAA is supposed to be introduced after vaccination. The bill has passed. But the state government is not supporting it. It is not possible to launch CAA without the cooperation of the state government. ” Besides, the BJP leader also opened his mouth about the vaccination problem in the state. “The state has been vaccinated,” he said. But the vaccine is not being distributed.

However, Shantanu Tagore, a BJP MP from Bangaon, was not present at today’s meeting. Shantanu had repeatedly expressed anger over the central leadership on the CAA issue. Although the BJP did well in Bangaon, the Trinamool has got a fair share of the Matua vote. In this situation, the absence of Shantanu Roy in the meeting has caught the eye. However, in a clear tone, Dilip Babu said that many MLAs are busy getting information from the party workers starting from the service work. So they could not attend the meeting.