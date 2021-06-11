‘Gharwapsi’ Mukul became a victim of sectarianism? The BJP’s ‘lobbying’ pattern came up

Bengal BJP on Mukul Roy: Why did Mukul Roy leave BJP? It is also practiced within the BJP. In such a situation, Anupam Hazra made serious allegations against the party.

Kolkata: As soon as Mukul Roy set foot in the Trinamool Bhaban, the post of explosive BJP leader Anupam Hazra on social media caused a stir in the political arena. Anupam expressed his anger against the BJP in his Facebook post by slandering the BJP. Anupam is very angry with the BJP’s lobbying in Bengal. His clear statement, ‘With one or two leaders of the party during the election; Much has been said. Eligible candidates were not used. On his own social media, Anupam wrote, ‘lobbying despite having qualifications; The tragic consequence of leaving others to contempt or insult. Royal passengers on a chartered flight also disappeared. There is still time, Bengal BJP should stop lobbying; Utilizing the leaders who are sitting according to their qualifications’. In his Facebook post, Anupam also said, ‘I joined the BJP at the wrong time. I am in BJP and I will remain in BJP tomorrow. However, the manner in which Anupam publicly posted explosives against the party did not go unnoticed by the state BJP. In an interview to the media after Anupam’s Facebook post targeting a section of the party, Anupam Hajra made it clear that Mukul Roy was not given the respect he deserved in the party. Anupam also made it clear to the media that the BJP had kept him or Mukul Roy in the same position during the last assembly elections. I hope from now on I will get the invitation to the next day’s meetings of Bengal BJP according to proper protocol. Anupam Hajra also mentioned this issue in her post. In his post, Anupam also said that he should not be labeled as ‘dissonant’ for making explosive remarks against the party. His message is only to stop dirty lobbying in the BJP. Although BJP spokesperson Shamik Bhattacharya did not want to comment on the anger of party leaders against a section of the party, the BJP leadership claimed that the party had given enough respect and importance to Mukul Roy.