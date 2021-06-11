Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee wanted Mukul Roy Back ৷ Mamata’s ‘soft’ message, courtesy of Abhishek! How to make a homecoming stage – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Trinamool leader Mamata Banerjee has consistently attacked Shuvendu Adhikari, Rajiv Banerjee’s traitor and Mir Jafar in the Assembly election campaign. But he never attacked Mukul Roy in that way On the contrary, the Chief Minister was openly sympathetic to the ‘cornered’ Mukul in the BJP. “Mukul has been sent to Krishnanagar to contest the polls,” Mamata said of the campaign. The buds are not so bad. ‘

After Mamata’s remarks, questions started to arise in the political arena, but what about the soft grassroots leader Mukul? True to that speculation, Mukul Roy is joining the old party Trinamool today, Friday

But not only this soft message from the Chief Minister, the background for Mukul’s return to the grassroots has been being laid for the last few days. The more Mukul is cornered in the BJP, the more that possibility has increased

Mukul Roy was not seen to be so active in the BJP before the assembly elections Because the party had nominated him in Krishnanagar North Center According to sources close to the matter, Mukul’s anger and frustration reached its climax. Meanwhile, courtesy of Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee add another dimension to the whole affair after Mukul and his wife Krishna Roy were attacked by Corona after the election. Abhishek himself rushed to the hospital to see Mukul Roy’s wife who was seriously ill There he talked to Mukul’s son Shuvrangshu Roy and gave the message to stay by his side On the other hand, Shuvrangshu himself said that Mamata herself had taken the news through close quarters whether Mukul had been vaccinated or not. As a result, the message that the grassroots door is open for Mukul was clear. After that, the political circles assumed that Mukul was waiting for the time to join the grassroots However, the BJP leaders may not have predicted that the matter would become so sudden

However, the news that Mukul was no longer interested in the BJP reached top BJP leaders in Delhi. Mukul was also absent from important BJP meetings After Abhishek Banerjee arrived at the hospital to inquire about the condition of Mukul Roy’s wife, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Mukul. Shortly after Abhishek went to the hospital, BJP state president Dilip Ghosh went there However, Mukul and his son Shuvrangshu made it clear that Dilip Babu did not tell them anything before coming to the hospital. As a result, BJP 7 also became uncomfortable with it But at the last minute, BJP leaders tried to control the damage, but it was too late.