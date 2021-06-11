Mamata Banerjee hands over TMC flag to Mukul Roy ‘Never had a disagreement with Mukul’, says Mamata sitting next to her son – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Mamata Banerjee called Mukul Roy a ‘son of the house’ and took him back to the grassroots. On the same day, sitting next to Mukul at the Trinamool Bhaban, Mamata said, “Mukul is our son, he has returned home. We congratulate you. ” At the same time, he claimed that he had never had a personal disagreement with Mukul Roy On the other hand, Mukul Roy also praised Mamata Banerjee as the ‘Leader of India’. Mukul Roy also admitted that he returned to his old house as the BJP could not do it

Mukul Roy and Mamata Banerjee arrived at the Trinamool Bhaban at about the same time on this day Abhishek Banerjee also left after a while Top leaders like Perth Chatterjee, Firhad Hakim, Subrata Mukherjee came one by one.

Going to the Trinamool building, Mukul first sat in his old house on the first floor After that he went to the second floor and met Mamata Banerjee Mukta also had a meeting with Mamata and Abhishek Subrata Mukherjee was also present at the meeting The meeting also discussed the return of several BJP leaders like Rajiv Banerjee, Sonali Guha and Sabyasachi Dutt to the grassroots, sources said. Along with Mukul Roy, his son Shuvrangshu Roy also joined the Trinamool on this day