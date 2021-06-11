Mithun Chakraborty in more trouble in Bengal, the advantage is not to go to the High Court!

Kolkata: The BJP has finally lost the West Bengal Assembly Election 2021. And the grassroots has strongly returned to power. And Mithun Chakraborty has not come out in public since then. Actor Mithun campaigned hard for BJP in this election. He claimed that if BJP came to power, Bengal would change in 6 months. But in calling for the BJP to come to power, the ‘Mahaguru’ has repeatedly made remarks that a large section of the political establishment has claimed to be highly provocative. So a case was filed against him. He also approached the Calcutta High Court to dismiss it. But that request did not work.

Mithun Chakraborty has been directed to cooperate in the police investigation in the case. However, the news of some relief for the ‘Mahaguru’, there is no need for him to appear in person. On this day, the Calcutta High Court directed that if necessary, Mithun should be interrogated through video conferencing.

Although Mithun had a plea to the High Court, what he said during the election campaign was just a movie dialogue. The allegations against him are not related to him in any way.

An FIR was lodged against Mithun at Maniktala police station alleging provocative remarks. The Sealdah ACJM court recently summoned a report from the police during the hearing of the case. The court wanted to know how far the investigation against the actor and BJP leader Mithun has progressed on the basis of the FIR. After that Mithun approached the High Court. But the actor was not acquitted even though he was not physically present.

Mithun joined the BJP on the platform of Narendra Modi’s brigade before the Bengal vote. From that platform, he called Prime Minister Narendra Modi the greatest leader in the world. After that, Mithun flew in helicopters all over the state. At one point, there were rumors that he would be made the face of the BJP. He himself was not ruling out that possibility. Although not in reality, Mithun was the BJP’s star campaigner in the entire election. And while doing so, he got into trouble.