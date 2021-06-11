Mithun Chakraborty: There will be corpses here in the crematorium … Mithun Chakraborty in temporary misery in dialogue

#Kolkata: Marbo will wear a body here in the crematorium … Mithun Chakraborty in temporary misery in the dialogue. Mahaguru’s dialogue reaches Kolkata High Court. The hearing of the case was postponed for 7 days on Friday. Justice Tirthankar Ghosh directed the Mahaguru to cooperate in the investigation through video conference. Mithun Chakraborty’s e-mail ID will be given to the investigating officer of Maniktala police station by Mithun or his lawyer. Mithun will co-operate with the IO in the investigation of the virtual hearing till June 18.

The case will be heard again next Friday. Chief Public Prosecutor of the High Court Shaswat Gopal Mukherjee was present at the hearing. Senior lawyer Mahesh Jethmalani is scheduled to attend the virtual hearing on behalf of Mithun. Bikash Singh, one of the Mahaguru’s lawyers on the panel, said the state’s Advocate General wanted time for the case as he was busy with other cases. “We will co-operate in the investigation as directed by the court,” he said. However, this FIR deserves to be dismissed. On Monday this week, Mahaguru Mithun Chakraborty filed a case stating the real meaning of the dialogue of the popular Bengali film. At the same time, he also appealed for protection. The dialogue says that he may not have thought that he should be harassed in this way.

Mahaguru joined the Padma Shibir at the BJP’s brigade rally stage this March. Since then he has been seen in various campaigns on behalf of the BJP. The passion of the people for the Bengali Babu was unbridled. At that time, popular dialogue was seen to be said indirectly to meet the whims of the people. Marab will wear the body here in the crematorium – he did not say it directly in the meeting. That is his demand. Mahaguru campaigned for BJP candidates in the Assembly elections from March 25 to April 26.

At that time, the dialogue came around Mithun Chakraborty in different meetings. An FIR was lodged at Maniktala police station on May 8 after the polls. On the basis of that allegation, the FIA ​​was referred to Section 153A, 504,505 of the Indian Penal Code. Violence is accused of spreading peace. Mithun Chakraborty filed a case in the Kolkata High Court on Monday seeking dismissal of the FIR. Mithun’s lawyers Bikash Singh and Perth Ghosh said he had said such dialogues in the presence of multiple stars, including Shah Rukh Khan, at the 2014 Kolkata Film Festival. He is a public figure, a popular dialogue to satisfy the whims of the people is to be said occasionally. However, its purpose is not to belittle anyone or to spread violence. The political rope was being pulled with the dialogue. However, after the FIR in Maniktala police station, it got another dimension. What the protagonist of the reel will be able to turn the wheel of the law of reality, the future will answer.