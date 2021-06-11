Mukul Roy claims he will give detailed explanation ‘There will be no one in BJP’, Mukul will explain the reasons for leaving the party in detail – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Mukul Roy will explain in detail why he left the BJP Mukul Roy has made such a demand by joining the grassroots on this day Asked why he left the BJP, Mukul said: But I will give you a detailed answer as to why I returned home today. ‘

No top BJP leader has reacted in the same way since Mukul Roy left the party However, the state leaders have intensified the attack as expected The BJP state president claimed, “The party has not benefited from the Mukul verdict and there will be losses.” BJP MP Soumitra Khan has attacked Mukul as Mir Jafar At a press conference on behalf of the state BJP, Jayaprakash Majumder demanded that Mukul resign as MLA immediately. Another MP, Kailash Vijayavargy, claimed that he had warned Kailash Vijayavargy about Mukul a long time ago.

According to political circles, Mukul returned to the old party after being cornered in the BJP. Although he said he would explain in detail why he left the party later, Mukul claimed, “No one will join the BJP in the situation in Bengal.”

Although Mukul did not elaborate, Trinamool leader Mamata Banerjee claimed, “The BJP is not possible for anyone. OK was also taken away with a lot of surprise and intimidation I think Mukul will get peace of mind this time I could see his body was getting worse Maybe he couldn’t say anything But BJP cannot be done They exploit so much, ruthless that no human being is allowed to live a good life with humanity. ‘

Sitting next to Mamta, Mukul also became five-faced in his praise He said, ‘Bangla will get its place back this time And from the front he will be led by the leader of all of us, the leader of India Mamata Banerjee.