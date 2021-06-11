June 11, 2021

The Times of Bengal

Manusher Sathe,Manusher Pashe

Saayoni Ghosh: Relief of youth grassroots to people of the third sex, posted on social media

admin


Kolkata: Young Trinamool president Saini Ghosh’s busyness is at its peak now Besides political activities, there are also activities related to Kovid He regularly updates the team work through social media On Thursday, Saini posted ‘Eat at the door again today’ program 7 During the program on Thursday, food was distributed to 600 people in Bali, Belur and Lilua areas at the initiative of the State Trinamool Youth Congress.

Saini said more than 100 families in different parts of North 24 Parganas and Howrah have been given food items, corona medicines, oximeters, oxygen concentrators and oxygen cylinders. Community kitchen has been built as well. The families of the victims of the thunderstorms in Murshidabad and Bankura have also received financial assistance from the youth grassroots. Relief has been delivered to the flood victims in Hingalganj Saini informed about this through social media

Dry food has been distributed to 50 people of the third sex in the Bairagihat area of ​​the Shitalkuchi assembly constituency in Cooch Behar. The Trinamool Youth Congress of Cooch Behar district has provided them with essential items like rice, pulses, potatoes, onions, eggs, milk, biscuits, salt and baby food.

On June 5, Saini was given the responsibility of the post of president of the youth grassroots This decision was taken at the meeting of the core committee of the party Earlier, Abhishek Banerjee was in charge of the post After giving him the responsibility of the All India General Secretary, Saini was brought to the vacant post

In the past, the left-leaning Saini joined the grassroots in February this year. The party flag was handed over to Mamata Banerjee at a public meeting in Sahaganj, Hooghly. The controversy over Saini’s joining the grassroots has not abated That controversy escalated when he got a ticket to contest the election soon after joining the party

Saini contested the 2021 assembly elections from Asansol South constituency But he lost to BJP candidate Agnimitra Pal Despite losing the election, Saini’s busyness has not diminished He was active in his own center



