Samaresh Majumdar: Deep Respiratory Infections, Seriously Sick Literary Samaresh Majumdar

#Kolkata: Literary Samaresh Majumdar is seriously ill. Apollo is being hospitalized. Having difficulty breathing. Deep respiratory infections.

This metaphor for many remarkable writing words has won many national and international awards. He won the Ananda Award in 1972, the Sahitya Akademi Award in 1984, the Bankim Award and the IIMS Award. As a screenwriter, he has won the BFJA, Dishari and Film Promotion Association awards. Samresh has won the readership as one of the best writers of all time in Kolkata and Bangladesh.

Details coming …

AVIJIT CHANDA