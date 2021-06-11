Some say ‘Mirzafar’, some say ‘victim of lobbying’! The BJP lost its way as soon as the buds fell

Kolkata: After three and a half long years, Mukul Roy returned to his ‘home’. Mukul joined the Trinamool directly from the post of BJP’s all-India co-president. And as soon as the buds fall in the BJP, the Gerua camp is lost. Some say ‘Mukul Roy Mirzafar’, some say ‘Mukul Roy has become a victim of lobbying in BJP’, some say ‘there will be no harm’. In fact, the right statement will be made about Mukul, that is the situation of BJP leaders in Lazagobar now.

However, Mukul Shibir claimed that the leaders who used to call him day after day in the morning and afternoon did not make any contact even after Mukul’s wife fell ill or he himself contracted Kovid. But as soon as the rumors about Mukul’s return to the grassroots started from Friday morning, various calls started coming from the BJP for Mukul. The list also included state BJP leaders, as well as state observer Kailash Vijayavargiya. But Mukul did not pick up anyone’s phone.

After that, BJP leader Anupam Hajra took the bat for Mukul. He caused an explosion on Facebook about the BJP’s ‘lobbying’. He wrote, ‘It is a tragic consequence to gossip about 2-1 leaders during the election and to ignore or insult the rest by lobbying despite having qualifications !!! Royal passengers of chartered flight are also missing !!! There is still time, the Bengal BJP should stop lobbying and use the leaders who are sitting according to their qualifications.

However, MP Soumitra Khan, who is known to be close to Mukul, directly attacked Mukul as Mir Jafar. He said, ‘Mukul Roy is not a Chanakya, he is Mir Jafar. It was proved today. Soumitra said that since he is now in Delhi, he will shave his head there.

An election setback is of concern. The task of Bengal BJP is to draw the lessons & move ahead. These steps are underway & will become evident. There’s no cause for new & old karyakartas to be dispirited & go into a shell. BJP will build on the 2.2 crore votes & enlarge its reach. – Swapan Dasgupta (apan swapan55) June 11, 2021

BJP state president Dilip Ghosh, however, did not get involved in the matter. His clash with Mukul is not unknown to anyone within the BJP. That Dilip said today, ‘Now there is no time to speculate, to sing. Many of our workers are victims of terrorism. Many could not return home. Concerned neo-hippies and their global warming, i’ll tell ya. BJP leader Swapan Dasgupta also tweeted. He did not give much importance to Mukul’s resignation there. He wrote, ‘This is a lesson for the BJP in Bengal. There is no need to panic. BJP got 2 crore 20 lakh votes. We will move forward with that strength. ‘ Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, however, avoided the whole issue.