The number of newly infected is less than 5 thousand, the recovery rate is 98% West Bengal Corona Cases In last 24 hours 4883 people affected by coronavirus in West Bengal– News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Bengal is moving forward on the path of recovery. Where a few days ago there were about twenty thousand infections, now it has come down to less than five thousand. At the same time, the number of daily deaths is decreasing with relief. According to the state government’s Kovid Bulletin, 4,073 people have been infected with corona in the state in the last 24 hours. With that, 69 people died. 4 thousand 321 people have been released in the last one day. The current recovery rate in the state is 97.60 percent to about 98%. A total of 14 lakh 52 thousand 96 people have been affected by corona in the state. A total of 18 thousand 731 people have died.

But even in this hopeful situation, the North 24 Parganas are becoming a headache for the state government. In the last 24 hours, 692 people have been infected with corona and 20 have died in this district. Which is much more than Kolkata. In the last 24 hours, 422 people have been infected with corona in the metropolis. 20 people have died. The number of daily infections in the state on Thursday was 5,264. 6 people died. Infections and deaths have decreased slightly compared to that.

Apart from Kolkata and North 24 Parganas, 375 corona cases have been reported in East Midnapore, 320 in Nadia, 350 in Hughli, 301 in Darjeeling, 355 in Howrah, 326 in South 24 Parganas, 191 in West Midnapore and 304 in Jalpaiguri in the last 24 hours.