The world’s largest cargo ship, El Shyamaprasad Mukherjee, made history

#Kolkata: This is the first time that the world’s largest cargo ship has anchored at the Shyamaprasad Mukherjee port. The Panamanian ship MV Lake D anchored in the sea 60 miles from Haldia port with about 6,000 tons of coal. With the help of two floating cranes, coal has been unloaded from this ship in the deep sea. This coal will be taken to Nepal. Proper navigability is required to bring any large cargo ship to port. The world’s largest cargo ship has anchored at the right place in the sea near Kolkata-Khidirpur Dock and Haldia Dock of Shyamaprasad Mukherjee Port. Which is 60 miles from Kolkata and 25 miles from Haldia.

This ship, one of the largest in the world, was built in 2011. 20 special crew involved in the operation of the ship. The MV Lake de Cape Vessel set sail from Australia on May 10 this year. The ship went to Singapore to collect fuel. Then this cargo ship goes to Visakhapatnam port About 95,610 metric tons of goods were unloaded there. The cargo ship was then brought to the Shyamaprasad Mukherjee river port. The world’s largest cargo ship needs about 9.2 meters of navigability to anchor And Shyamaprasad Mukherjee navigation channel like port which is constantly changing. Bringing this big cargo ship there and unloading the goods was a big challenge.

Port Chairman Binit Kumar said, “The challenging task has been handled with extraordinary efficiency by the engineers, navigators, sailors and staff of the port.” The goods are being unloaded from the ship with the help of two floating cranes. Then the product is being sent to the barge from there. It is moving to Haldia Floating Terminal 7 This time Reke is being sent from there. That rack will leave for Nepal. Port Chairman Binit Kumar said, “We have streamlined our infrastructure so that large ships like Cape Vessel are interested in coming to the port. Floating cranes, floating jetties have been constructed at a cost of around Rs 160 crore. There have been benefits. ” Besides, traders are benefiting from the arrival of all these large cargo ships in the port. Because absolutely this ship has unloaded the goods in Visakhapatnam. Then came Sagar which is connected to Kolkata and Haldia docks.

Port Supervisor Binit Kumar said, “Suppose the ship unloaded all the goods at Visakhapatnam. Then the traders had to bring the goods back to Kolkata by train from Visakhapatnam. From there they would go to Nepal or along the river. This would have increased the cost a lot.” With the combination of proper navigability and infrastructural improvements, the arrival of the largest cargo ship at the Shyamaprasad Mukherjee River Port is therefore auspicious for the port business.

