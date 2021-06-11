Where is Mukulke lobbied? Anupam leaked inside BJP!

Kolkata: November 3, 2016. Mukul Roy officially joined the BJP. And from then on, Mukul slowly started arranging the table. However, the BJP did not give Mukul any heavy post at the beginning of joining the party. But the BJP, which won 18 seats in the state in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, made Mukul ‘expensive’ to the top leadership. Mukul got the post of co-president of the party. The importance of that position is huge in BJP. But that ‘influential’ bud gradually withered away. Finally, after three and a half years, Mukul returned to the grassroots.

And after Mukul’s departure, the BJP is in a state of disorientation. None of the state BJP leaders is yet to open their mouths. But Mukul Roy is a victim of lobbying within the BJP, BJP leader Anupam Hazra made it clear. Anupam is known to be close to Mukul Roy. He opened his mouth against the team this time.

Anupam wrote on Facebook, ‘It is a sad consequence to talk too much about 2-1 leaders during the election and to disregard or insult the rest by lobbying despite having qualifications !!! Royal passengers of chartered flight are also missing !!! There is still time, the Bengal BJP should stop lobbying and use the leaders who are sitting according to their qualifications. After that, raising his own issue, Anupam wrote, ‘Please don’t wear a badass badge. I joined the BJP at an inopportune time. I am in BJP and I will stay in BJP !!! This message is only to stop dirty lobbying in Bengal BJP. I hope from now on I will be invited to the next meeting of Banga BJP following proper protocol.

And after this message of Anupam, the noise has fallen inside the BJP. However, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said, “I will not talk about speculation.” The state BJP does not want to open its mouth. State President Dilip Ghosh said, ‘Thousands of workers are still homeless. The main task now is to bring them back home.

In reality, Mukul was virtually unimportant in the Bengal vote, but he was the BJP’s vice-president of Sarvabharati. The importance of that position in the BJP is infinite. And so Mukul Roy’s resignation from the BJP has caused a stir in Delhi as well. But almost everyone has a lock on their face.