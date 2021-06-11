Witness Kolkata, the woman threatened the sergeant to ask for car papers!

#Kolkata: Traffic sergeant threatened again in Kolkata. The incident took place around 5.30 pm on Wednesday. According to police sources, Sushmita Naskar and Biltu Bhattacharya were on their way to Kasbar in a scooter (WB 06N 9145) from Science City. The two did not have any suitable documents. When the sergeant took a picture of them and released them with a warning, the woman complained to the sergeant. The woman raised her finger and started arguing with the police. The woman named Sushmita Naskar introduced herself as an architect. Accompanied by male Biltu Bhattacharya, he introduced himself as an executive of a mobile company. The police ask them for driving license, car documents. Biltu could not show them. The sergeant also wants to see the identity card of the job they do. In order not to show it, the sergeant wants to release them with a warning. But at that time, the woman started insulting the police sergeant in inaudible language.

The sergeant kept threatening to take his job. With calling different people, he kept pressuring the sergeant to talk on the phone. Sergeant Subrata Biswas did not bow his head in any way. The woman and her male friend also used to insult the sergeant on the street. The scene was watched by people on the side of the road for quite some time. After a while, a gentleman came on behalf of Sushmita Naskar. He apologizes to the sergeant.

The woman and her male partner were later released on bond with the police. Where the government is not telling people to take to the streets unnecessarily, a number of people are taking to the streets unnecessarily. As soon as the police take action, many people are harassing the traffic sergeants. Such complaints are often made by traffic sergeants on duty on the road.