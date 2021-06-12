Babul Supriyo: Mukul Roy joins Trinamool

#Kolkata: There has been a storm on social media since Kul Roy’s return home. On the one hand, BJP leader Anupam Hazra has posted explosives expressing anger against a section of the party. Shortly afterwards, BJP leader Vaishali Dalmiya posted on social media appealing to Shuvendu Adhikari to clean up her ‘garbage’.

Mukul Roy has returned to his ‘home’ after three and a half years. BJP all-India co-president Mukul has joined the Trinamool in the presence of Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee and Trinamool all-India general secretary Abhishek Banerjee. And then the BJP is hesitant about the reaction to Mukul. Some say that Mukul Roy has been given enough respect and importance in the BJP. Someone says, Mirzafar. BJP state president Dilip Ghosh said, “I don’t know what the party has gained by joining the party. I don’t think the BJP will suffer any loss as Mukul Roy returns to his old party.

However, Union Minister and Asansol MP Babul Supriya greeted Mukul Roy in a sarcastic post on social media shortly after his return home. Babul writes, ‘Well tell me, why don’t people dislike political leaders? Some people (R) do not expect ‘moral’ from any political leader, nor will I blame them. Many change the team, that’s right. But there is also an age to move around like a badminton shuttle. I gave up the matter of self-esteem .. However, Mukulda loves to swim in muddy waters and catch ‘deep water fish’, he is happy to be back there, it has been quite good! All the Very Best to him. ‘

In the meantime, of course, ‘Nana Munir Nana Mat’ started appearing on social media. On the one hand, leaders like Anupam Hazra call Mukul Roy’s defection a ‘victim of lobbying’, on the other hand, this time they are directly attacking Mukul as ‘Mir Jafar’. Meanwhile, Vaishali Dalmia has appealed to MLA Shuvendu Adhikari, not BJP state president Dilip Ghosh, to remove the party’s ‘garbage’.