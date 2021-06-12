June 12, 2021

Corona situation has not come under control in ten districts, nodal officers have been appointed by the government

#Kolkata:

What restrictions will be lifted on June 16! Will everything be the same again! This is the only question of the people of Bengal now. Many people in the state have suffered huge financial losses due to the restrictions. The Corona situation in the state became alarming soon after the Assembly vote. The state administration is forced to impose restrictions. Due to these restrictions, the situation in the state has come under control in the last few days. Infection and death rates have declined in the northern districts. Ordinary people have breathed a sigh of relief. However, corona infection has not yet been brought under control in ten districts of the state. As a result, the state government has to think anew about these ten states.

In the ten districts of the state where the Corona situation is still not under control, the Chief Secretary has appointed 10 experienced IAS officers as nodal officers in those ten districts. They will go to those districts and take all the decisions starting from surveillance. These ten experienced IAS officers will make all the decisions to deal with Kovid. Besides, these officers have been asked to go to those districts quickly and carry out necessary surveillance. The Chief Secretary appointed these IAS officers as nodal officers in Kolkata Municipality as well as in other districts.

The situation in Nadia, Howrah, Hooghly, Jalpaiguri, East Midnapore, Darjeeling, North and South 24 Parganas and Kochbihar has not been brought under control yet. As a result, the nodal officers in these districts will work to deal with corona.

Published by:Suman Majumder

First published:



