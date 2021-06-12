June 12, 2021

Covid Vaccination Program: Vaccination system for potters

Kolkata: The Goriyahat Hindustan Club has arranged covid vaccination for those potters without whom the Bengali autumn festival is incomplete. Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya associated with their initiative They will be vaccinated on Monday, June 14 The program will start from 10 in the morning 500 potters will be vaccinated in this program at 33B Hindustan Road

Earlier, the club had taken initiative to start a safe home A safe home has been set up on Rasbihari Avenue at the initiative of Srijit Mukherjee and Abir Chatterjee at the initiative of Goriyahat Hindustan Club. 7 of the safe houses were inaugurated on 31st May Amri Hospital 6 is providing medical support for this safe home After Safe Home, this time the initiative was taken by the club to vaccinate the potters In addition, initiatives have been taken to vaccinate the Banavasis in the Sundarbans on behalf of ‘O2 Ku Sabar’. This organization has also taken up immunization program for the backward and backward family members

Published by:Arpita Roy Chowdhury

First published:



