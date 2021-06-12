In response to the Chief Minister’s request, free vaccination in the city of the Bengal National Chamber of Commerce

#Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had appealed to the Chambers of Commerce to come forward to prevent the spread of the deadly virus in Kolkata. The Bengal National Chamber of Commerce and Industries responded to the request of the Chief Minister of the state. Debashish Dutt and Arpan Mitra took the initiative to provide free Daxin to 500 people at the Gandhi Seva Sadan in Laketown on Saturday.

Under the management of the Bengal National Chamber of Commerce and Industry and in collaboration with the Department of Health and Medium and Small Industries of the Government of West Bengal, 500 people were vaccinated at Shanibarshribhumi Gandhi Seva Sadan Hospital. The event was inaugurated by Hon’ble Fire Minister Shri Sujit Bose. Minister of State Sujit Basu lauded the Chamber’s initiative.

Dr. Arpan Mitra, President, Bengal National Chamber of Commerce and Industry was present on the occasion. Debashish Dutt, vice-president of the organization, said, “We wanted to stand by the people during this difficult time in Kovid. After today, we are organizing a similar program at Sribhumi Gandhi Seva Sadan Hospital again on Monday.”

Co-president Debashis Dutta, treasurer Ashok Banik and other members of the chamber’s working committee were present on behalf of the organization at Saturday’s vaccination drive. In addition to this vaccination program in Laketown, the Bengal National Chamber of Commerce and Industries will conduct a similar vaccination drive in the city markets in the coming days.

Already, several markets in the city have been selected. Talks are going on with the market authorities. Debashish Dutta, vice-president of the company, hopes that the vaccination process will start in Kolkata markets by June.

Besides vaccination, Debashish Dutt and Chandan Roy Chowdhury also said that some new plans will be taken in the coming days to control covid in the state. The Bengal National Chamber of Commerce and Industries plans to start this activity in consultation with the administration if necessary.