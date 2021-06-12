Mukul Roy Security | Letter to Shah’s Mantra asking Mukul to leave Central Security

#Kolkata: The state will provide Mukul Roy Security with Z category security. Mukul’s son Shuvrangshu will get Y Plus category security. However, no order has been issued in this regard yet. However, according to sources, this security system is going to be deployed very soon. Besides, starting the second innings, Mukul Roy has sent a letter to the Home Ministry asking him to leave the central security. However, the Home Ministry has not yet responded to the letter.

Mukul Roy started the new innings of Trinamool yesterday. Mamata Banerjee not only drew him close but also made him clear that she is as essential as ever. Mamata’s revelation was Old is Gold. Mukul, on the other hand, has left the BJP, explaining that he is like Gary Sobers in cricket, who is never irrelevant. Mukul Roy has been using state security since Friday. It may be officially announced that he will be given Z category soon.

By the way, this time the newcomers have done the work of bridging in the case of re-tying the knots of the old people. They are Abhishek Banerjee and Mukul’s son Shuvrangshu Roy. Mukul Jaya Krishna Roy’s illness seems to be melting the ice thanks to Abhishek’s courtesy and Shuvrangshu’s gratitude. So there is no doubt that Shuvrangshu will also be given importance in the team. For now, the state is thinking of giving him Y-plus category security. But it is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post. However, Mamata Banerjee herself has said that Mukul Roy will work as before. There are votes in multiple states ahead. Mukul, known within the party as Chanakya, knows the state like Tripura like the palm of his hand. Therefore, there is no doubt that Mamata Banerjee will use him to take the team to the all-India level as before.