Mukul Roy starts meeting with Abhishek Banerjee Abhishek office son Mukul, start meeting, what to discuss? – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Abhishek Banerjee is now in charge of the all-India general post he left But Mamata Banerjee made it clear on Friday that Mukul would continue to play an important role in the grassroots. Within 24 hours of joining the old team, Mukul Roy went to Abhishek Banerjee’s office on Camac Street. He was accompanied by his son Shuvrangshu

His son Mukul Roy arrived at Abhishek’s office on Camac Street around 4 pm that day. According to sources, the meeting with Abhishek has started there

Abhishek, who took over as All India General Secretary, said his goal this time was to spread the grassroots to other states and strengthen the organization outside Bengal. And Mukul may also be given a big responsibility in fulfilling this goal In the past, Mukul has made great strides in building grassroots organizations in the northeastern states, including Tripura. He also has experience and influence in all-India politics

Besides, many leaders are expressing their desire to leave the BJP and join the grassroots after the elections On top of that, there are reports of BJP’s disintegration at the grassroots level from various districts where Mukul Roy has joined the grassroots. According to Trinamool sources, Mukul is likely to discuss with Abhishek about who should be included in the team, what are the issues to be included in the team.

It has already been reported that Mukul Roy spoke to several BJP MLAs and two North Bengal MPs on the phone after joining the Trinamool. As a result, after returning to the old team, Mukul 7 again in his glory However, not only Mukul, but also Mukul’s son Shuvrangshu will be given enough importance in the grassroots. On Friday, Abhishek welcomed Mukul Roy and Shuvrangshu to the grassroots.