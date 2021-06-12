One dies of fresh black fungus in the state – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Coronavirus increases the risk of black fungus. Black fungus is on the rise in the state. Another person has died due to Black Fungus Death in Bengal. One died at Bankura Sammilani Medical College Hospital. With this, the number of deaths due to black fungus in the state increased to 12 people.

The total number of black fungus cases in the state has increased to 47 so far. According to the report of the health department, no black fungus has been found in the body of anyone new in the state. Indications of black fungus have also been found in the bodies of 14 new suspects. The total number of suspected victims increased to 108. A new suspect died Wednesday. A total of 18 deaths have been reported from suspected black fungus. So far, a total of 4 people have recovered and returned home after being infected with black fungus.

In the last 3 weeks, more than 2,100 people have died of black fungus across the country. The center is giving enough importance to the killing virus black fungus. Alerts have already been issued in the states. At the moment the death rate from black fungus or mucormycosis is 50%. Already 31,217 people have been infected with black fungus in different states of the country. In the last three weeks, 2,109 people have died of black fungus across the country.

The state government has issued a general guideline on what kind of precautions should be taken. This fungus nests. The Department of Health says diabetes needs to be controlled to prevent this infection. Gloves need to be worn later. It is very important to stay clean. Soap should be used while bathing. Shoes, trousers and flower sleeves are recommended. In addition, rotten fruits, vegetables, bread, etc. should not be kept in the open space at home. Extra caution should be taken in places where there is dust and sand. The physician should check the patient’s steroid levels. If you want to take oxygen, you have to use filtered water in the humidifier.