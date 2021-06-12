Rajib Banerjee meets Kunal Ghosh criticizes BJP policy Rajib in ‘courtesy meeting’ at Kunal’s house, openly opposes BJP’s policy – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The day after Mukul Roy joined the Trinamool, Rajiv Banerjee went to the house of Trinamool leader Kunal Ghosh. Rajiv stayed at Kunal’s North Kolkata home for more than an hour Naturally, this meeting created a lot of interest in state politics It is rumored that Rajiv met Kunal to pave the way for his return to the grassroots. However, at the end of the meeting, both Rajiv and Kunal claimed that it was a courtesy call Rajeev claimed that he had no discussions with Kunal about returning to the grassroots or politics. However, the speculation about Rajib’s return to his house is not stopping

However, despite calling the meeting with Kunal a courtesy call, Rajiv has once again spoken out against the policy of his own party, the BJP. A few days ago, the message he had given criticizing the party on Facebook was heard on Rajiv’s face. Not only that, Rajiv has admitted without hesitation that he has objections to some of the BJP’s decisions in principle. He also informed the team about that

Rajib claims that one of his relatives, a resident of North Kolkata, is ill On the way back to see him, he went to Kunal’s house Kunal also made the same demand

A few days ago, Rajiv Banerjee questioned on Facebook that people would not take it well if an attempt was made to impose presidential rule in the state by criticizing the government and the Chief Minister who had garnered huge public support. Asked on the same day, Rajiv said, “I am still saying that it has been a month since a government came to power with huge public support. Right now, if anyone wants to impose presidential rule or create communal divisions, I am against it from this party as well. In principle, I have objections in some cases, I have also informed the party.

When Mukul Roy joined the Trinamool on Friday, Mamata Banerjee said the party would be flexible in returning those who did not leave the party to take up extremism or betray before the vote. Rajiv left the party just before the election, but it is not yet clear what the grassroots will think of him. As a result, even if Rajiv is willing to return to the grassroots, whether the ruling party will return him is important.

Rajiv came out of the assembly with a picture of Mamata Banerjee on the day he left the Trinamool in January. He went to the palace and resigned and cried Rajiv also said that he will be forever grateful to Mamata Banerjee Even after that, however, Trinamool leaders accused Rajiv of corruption in his office during his tenure as forest minister. As a result, there is a lot of curiosity about the ruling party’s decision to bring Rajiv back into the party.

But after Rajiv’s departure, Kunal said, “The whole party, including Mamata Banerjee, knows what the grassroots activists of Domjur fought during the polls.” No decision will be made that will hurt your feelings As a result, there is no point in spreading unnecessary rumors And it is up to Mamata Banerjee and the party to decide.

