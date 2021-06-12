June 12, 2021

“Work hard and work hard,” Abhishek urged Shuvrangshu

#Kolkata: ‘Work hard.’ Abhishek Bandopadhyay advised Shuvrangshu to work as a brother. Mukul Roy and Shuvrangshu also made their debut while joining Trinamool Bhaban on Friday. Mukul Roy went to Abhishek’s office on Camac Street with Shuvrangshu on Saturday. It was there that Abhishek once again encouraged Shuvrangshu

Mukul Roy’s wife Krishna Roy is in critical condition He is currently being treated at a private hospital in the city Shuvrangshu 6 is worried about his mother’s physical condition He also lost the election 6 In this situation, Abhishek 7 continues to emotionally inspire Shuvrangshu, who is almost his age A few days ago, Abhishek himself reached the hospital to see Mukul Roy’s wife He also talked to Shuvrangshu there After this incident, the speculation of Mukul and Shuvrangshur returning to the grassroots became more intense

Apart from this, Trinamool All India General Secretary 7 also had a long discussion with Mukul Roy on this day Abhishek also talked to Mukul and Shuvrangshur about how the team will move forward in the coming days. There was also talk of several MLAs joining the grassroots. According to sources, the Trinamool will announce several programs in a few days Mukul and Shuvrangshu will have important responsibilities in it On Friday, Mamata Banerjee also said that Mukul Roy would continue to play an important role in the team.

It has already been reported that Mukul Roy spoke to several BJP MLAs and two North Bengal MPs on the phone after joining the Trinamool. As a result, after returning to the old team, Mukul 7 again in his glory

First published:



Source link

