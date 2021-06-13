June 13, 2021

Abhishek Banerjee | Another routine on Sunday, Perth Chatterjee made his debut at Sukhendushekhar’s house straight from home

#Kolkata: Abhishek Banerjee went to Sukhendushekhar Roy’s house on Sunday evening. Abhishek Banerjee set foot at the house of veteran Trinamool leader and Rajya Sabha member Sukhendu Shekhar Roy in Jodhpur Park at 6:28 pm today. Sukhendu-Abhishek talked for a while. Abhishek took blessings from this senior leader for his new path.

On 5 May, Abhishek was appointed as the All India General Secretary of the Trinamool Congress. Since then, Abhishek has been meeting the senior leaders of the party and taking their views. Earlier, Abhishek visited the houses of Subrata Bokshi, Perth Chatterjee, Subrata Mukherjee, Saugat Roy and Sudip Bandyopadhyay and brought blessings. Today he came to Sukhend Babu’s house.

Before leaving for Sukhendushekhar’s house today, Abhishek Perth got the news of Chattopadhyay’s miscarriage and ran to his Naktala house. There he spoke in private for some time with the bereaved Perth Chatterjee. From there he left for Jodhpur Park.

“I have been given a new responsibility by the party at the special session of the All India Trinamool Congress at the Trinamool Bhavan yesterday. I am determined to fulfill that responsibility properly,” Abhishek wrote after meeting the three elders last Sunday. The blessings and advice of the party’s veteran leaders will inspire me to embark on this new journey. At the beginning of my new role, I met three experienced leaders of the party, Shri Subrata Bokshi, Shri Perth Chatterjee and Shri Subrata Mukherjee Advice will pave the way for future battles. “



