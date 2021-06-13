Adamas University announced the inauguration of School of Smart Agriculture

Adamas University is proud to announce the inauguration of the School of Smart Agriculture, offering B.Sc (Hons.) in Agriculture. The School of Smart Agriculture is poised to set the global standard in academia and multi/interdisciplinary research in agricultural sciences.

Agriculture is a cornerstone of the Indian economy, which is targeted to contribute $60 billion in exports by 2022 and needs to cater to a doubling of food requirements by 2050 – necessitating nurturing of knowledge, technology and innovation. However, a significant skill gap remains in food processing, food safety, food security, logistics and agricultural business today.

Adamas University aims to fill this gap and become a key centre of research and innovation within this industry. The goal is to train the next generation of agricultural scientists, professionals and entrepreneurs while creating a holistic learning environment for the agri-innovators of tomorrow. Graduates from this course will be ready for a wide variety of roles in agri-research, agri-tech, horticulture, food processing and agri-finance with leading corporates houses in the country and beyond.

The course structure has been developed based on the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) guidelines and is a blend of traditional learning and cutting edge modern technologies. The course emphasises research and cross-disciplinary studies, encouraging innovation and entrepreneurship. All of this is supported by the university’s state-of-the-art laboratories with specialised equipment for agricultural research, spread over a 120 acre campus with 75+ acres of available land as per ICAR guidelines. Adamas University is en route to establishing key technology partnerships specifically for this course with well-known institutions and establishments across the globe.

Dr Rudraprasad Saha, Officiating Dean of the School of Smart Agriculture said, “Along with traditional aspects, the School of Smart Agriculture at Adamas University is aiming to integrate modern technology like precision agriculture, artificial intelligence, robotics, data science, drones, different sensor equipment and modern tools and techniques for imparting unique technology-based education to our students.”

Registration and enrolments for the 2021-2022 batch has now started.