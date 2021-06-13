Blockbusters ke do naam, Gadar aur Lagaan: Celebrate 20 glorious years with Zee Bollywood

20 years ago, two truly path-breaking films of Indian Cinema, Lagaan and Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, released at the box office on the same day. 20 years later, the viewers will witness that historic moment again as Zee Bollywoodcelebrates the glorious two decades of Ashutosh Gowariker’s spirited Lagaan and Anil Sharma’s fearless Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, films that created a legacy with their record-breaking footfalls. Gadar: Ek Prem Katha was the first movie produced by Zee Studios.These movies shaped the face of Indian cinema with their unabashed stories, iconic characters, remarkable music and unmatched dialogues. These movies have been proudly passed downgenerations as two of the most exceptional entertainers of all times. Along with Zee Bollywood, Zee Hindi movie cluster has come together to relive the nostalgia of these two epic movies. On 15th June, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha will simulcast on Zee Bollywood and Zee Cinema HDat 7:30 pm. On the same day, Lagaan will simulcast on Zee Bollywood and &pictures HD at 11 am. Additionally, the documentary ‘Chale Chalo’ (Making of Lagaan) will be showcased on &xplor HD and Zee Classic, 15th June at 2 pm and 5 pm respectively.

Lagaan was a movie that made its mark in not just Hindi Cinema, but World Cinema too. The National Award-winning documentary ‘Chale Chalo’ highlights the making of this masterpiece, showing us the struggle and belief that went behind Ashutosh Gowariker’s dream project.The Oscar-nominated, Lagaan, is an imposing success story laced with the director’s unwavering vision and Aamir Khan’s faith. Made on a then-unprecedented budget of approximately25 crores, Lagaan is a story of perseverance and inspiration which also reflects through its team’s conviction. The movie production went through multiple challenges like gathering a crowd of 10 thousand local people for the cricket match sequence,shooting under severe weather conditions, limited supply of water-electricity, transforming a building into a hotel in a small village in Gujarat for accommodation of the cast, A.K. Hangal braving his injury to finish shooting his part, and even Ashutosh Gowariker directing from a cot after suffering a slipped disc.All this brought out the warriors in each one who were part of the movie and pushed them forward with clear focus. A lot of such interesting fables will be unravelled in the documentary.

Despite getting released at the same time, these blockbuster films individually created history on their own merit and left a lasting impression for generations. Viewers are set to relive the nostalgic moments asZee Bollywood presents 101% Shuddh entertainment with a special showcase of Lagaan and Gadar: Ek Prem Katha.

Join in the celebration of spectacular 20 years of Lagaan and Gadar: Ek Prem Katha on 15th June at 11 am and 7:30 pm respectively.