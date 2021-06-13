Local Train In coronavirus Eastern Railways urges West Bengal Govt to start local train to manage crowd | Railways …– News18 Bangla

#Kolkata:Like the rest of the country, the situation in the state is changing little by little. Judging by the current situation, long distance train is being introduced in Howrah-Sealdah branch. The number of special trains is being increased to change the situation. Despite this, the physical distance is not going to be maintained due to the pressure on the train. And so the Eastern Railway Authority has approached the state government to gradually run the local train by making the service normal.

Local trains have been closed for the past two months due to the second wave of corona outbreaks. Only staff special trains are running. The number of special trains is also reduced in this climate. At present, there are about 340 staff special trains in Sealdah and Howrah divisions. However, the railway authorities think that it is not enough. Permission has been sought from the state government to normalize train services as usual.

Meanwhile, the number of special trains is being increased on different routes. According to Eastern Railway, the number of special trains is also increasing along with the number of passengers on the route. Besides, several pairs of long-distance trains are being re-launched from June 16 and 17. The railway authorities have decided to run long-distance trains on multiple routes from June 16. According to Eastern Railway sources, 33 pairs of special trains will be re-launched. However, until the Bengal government gives its consent, local train and metro services will remain closed in West Bengal. However, in the case of running this long-distance train, it is also known that the passengers have to get on the train in accordance with some rules and regulations.

Find out which trains will run from 16th June-

Sealdah-New Alipurduar Special, Sealdah-Balia Special, Sealdah-Alipurduar Special, Howrah-Ranchi Century Special, Sealdah-New Jalpaiguri Special, Kolkata-Balurghat Special, Kolkata. Dehradun Special, Howrah-Yoganagari Hrishikesh Special, Howrah-Lalkua Special, Howrah-Bhopal Special, Howrah-Guwahati Special, Howrah-Agartala Special, Howrah-Roxaul Express, Howrah and Sealdah-New Delhi Eshial.

According to Eastern Railway, special trains have been set up in the state this year to transport only workers attached to the emergency department to their workplaces. Later, on the instructions of the state government, the staff of health and some other departments also started traveling in these trains. However, it is not possible to follow the Corona rules in such a small number of special trains. It is often seen that ordinary people get on these trains to reach their destination. There is a huge crowd on the trains. Eastern Railway authorities have expressed fears that Corona could spread further due to this.