Mahua Moitra MP Mahua Moitra looks glamourous in a cover page of a magazine

New Delhi: Mahua Moitra is usually seen in light colored air hostess printed blouses and cotton sarees. But this time she was seen in a glamorous avatar in a hand-woven silk sari and metallic high-neck blouse by a complete designer Payal Khandwala. And when you hear the price, you will be shocked by that sari. In a special issue of a magazine, MP Mahua Moitra has become the model of this exclusive sari worth Tk 26,000.

‘Passion, Power, Politics’. Next to the caption, the MP (Mahua Moitra) is seen in a bright picture. Shameless self-promotion for Ballistic Products and a great bargain on a neat little knife for you. Mahua Maitra has repeatedly drawn attention in Parliament as a clear and fearless speaker. But this time the Trinamool MP surprised everyone for a different outfit. He was recently seen on the cover of a fashion magazine.

Mahua has also adapted to the cover page of the magazine without light makeup, red tip and ornaments. The color-blocked metallic striped sari adds an elegant touch to her beauty. Mahua did not wear jewelry or any other accessories with this outfit. Small stud-worn ears that cannot be found. In the meantime, a touch of confidence and glamor has been seen.

Mahua is wearing a pink traditional silk sari in another outfit. With shiny blue blouse. However, she has maintained her own style in blouse fashion. Here too he did not wear any accessories. Trinamool MPs have maintained their identity in nominal cosmetics.

Harper’s Bazar India has previously featured Kareena Kapoor, Aditi Roy, Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza and Liza Hayden as cover girls. Deepika Padukone was also seen. But political personalities have never been seen like that before. In the 12th anniversary issue of the magazine, Mahua gave a surprise by doing a photoshoot in 26 thousand sarees.