Merlin Group kicks off the Merlin Football Mania 2021 Quiz to celebrate the spirit of football

Football and Bengal go hand in hand as Bengalis are by birth passionate football lovers. Football is in their blood and in their soul . The passion of Football binds people across all borders and it transcends barriers of countries. Bengalis always cheer up their favourite footballers during a local Mohun Bagan East Bengal match and even world cup or Euro cup and copa America cup.

In a bid to engage football loving residents of Merlin apartments across Kolkata, with a thrilling football frenzy as football season started with Euro cup and Copa America Cup , Merlin Group, India’s s leading real estate conglomerates in the city organizes Merlin Football Mania 2021 Quiz for the residents of Merlin. This is an online quiz competition that flags off on the 12th of June at 5PM. The quiz competition shall be live from 12th of June to 11th of July, 2021 on the weekends (saturday and sunday).

This virtual Football Quiz tournament has been initiated to provide goodwill and support to the customers of Merlin along with other people who follow Merlin Group during these trying times of the pandemic.

Shri Gautam Bhattacharya, renowned Sports Journalist and Author being the Chief Guest during the inauguration of the event brings in his experienced insights to the event. Shri Mehtab Hossain, renowned Footballer and Shri Abhijit Mondal, renowned Footballer and Coach flag off the event and contribute to the goodwill of the competition.

Ms Bilkes Perveen would play the role of the anchor and quiz master for the Merlin group. Bilkes Perveen Chatterjee an ex banker turned entrepreneur model anchor.

Having more than decades experience in the corporate field decided to take a shift in career and ventured in the fashion & entertainment industry. Hosted and anchored multiple online & offline events with renowned names & brands of Kolkata.

The structure of the quiz competition has been designed in the Euro-Copa cup challenge tournament format where 24 teams shall compete in a knockout format. The first round will be of 24 teams consisting of 24 Merlin families out of which 12 families will qualify for Super 12 Merlin families. Then 6 teams would qualify to Semi Finalists 6 Merlin families and then to wrap it up the competition shall have the last round being Finalists 2 Merlin families to conclude with a winner of the tournament. The winner of the tournament shall be awarded with a weekend family stay at Ibiza and get 2 times benefit through Sampark. The runners up shall be awarded with a family day out at Ibiza and 1.5 times benefit through Sampark.

The Merlin Football Mania 2021 Quiz shall be broadcasted on Merlin Group’s Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/MERLINGROUP/) , through Facebook Live. Duration of each round per match would be a maximum of 20 minutes (around 7 questions).

The 24 teams consisting of 24 Merlin families have been divided into national teams from the Euro-Copa Cup tournament. The Names of some teams being Italy, Germany, Spain, Netherlands, England, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Russia, Wales, Sweden, Portugal, France and many more shall be a part of the play.

Inaugurating the virtual event Shri Gautam Bhattacharya, renowned Sports Journalist and Author said, “This is a fantastic initiative. Merlin Football Mania 2021 Quiz 2021 is the best thing we have heard in some time now. This is a brilliant initiative at a time when the city and the whole country is thriving from a pandemic. I really appreciate Merlin for such an initiative. Football which is connected with us at different levels shall bring us joy and entertainment through this virtual event.”

Shri Mehtab Hossain, the renowned football player, who was also present during the inauguration of the event said, “It is a pleasure for me to be associated with such an interesting event organized by Merlin Group. This initiative shall enrich the knowledge of people in common about football and uplift their interest about the sport. I want to wish the best for the event and all the participants. I hope Merlin will keep supporting football in the near future as well.”

Shri Abhijit Mondal, renowned Footballer and Coach, said, “Football is what bengalis live for. I would like to thank Merlin for taking up such an initiative where football will remain within people at least for the time the event goes on. In these trying pandemic situations, this virtual event shall keep people distracted and entertained at the same time.”

Along with Shri Bhattacharya, Shri Mehtab Hossain and Shri Abhijit Mondal, the guests of honor also shared their experiences regarding the sport and how football is connected with us since the time unknown.

Speaking about the format and the essence of the whole virtual tournament, Mr. Saket Mohta, MD of Merlin Group, said, “Football is the sport that defines Bengalis as they have been avid supporters of football since the beginning of football as a popular sport. We are trying to engage the best experience to our valued residents during these trying times of pandemic through this online football quiz tournament. We have received a lot of applications from our Merlinites who wanted to join this quiz tournament but we could only select 24 families on a first come first serve basis. The tournament kicked off on a positive note and shall carry on to provide some thrilling sporting experience to our Merlinites. I would like to thank Mr. Gautam Bhattacharya for enlightening this event with his presence during the inauguration and sharing his enigmatic sporting knowledge with us. I would also like to thank Mr. Mehtab Hossain and Mr. Abhijit Mondal for being a part of our inaugural event due to which our 24 teams began the play with some extra adrenaline rush. I shall pray for our recovery soon from this pandemic and come out winners in the real world soon again.”

About the Merlin Group :

Merlin Group has been one the trusted brands to reckon with in the real estate industry for over three decades in India. Our motto is to build quality products and to provide the unique experience to our esteemed customers. Merlin has developed over 20+million sq ft of prime commercial, residential and retail space in India along with international operations in Colombo, Srilanka. The group has expanded its footprint beyond Kolkata in Pune, Ahmedabad, Raipur and Bhubaneswar. Merlin’s portfolio of real estate developments spans the commercial, residential, retail and hospitality segments of the real estate industry. While the commercial real estate business includes the development of business parks for the IT/ITeS sector, SEZs and corporate office spaces. Merlin’s ongoing residential projects include luxury apartments, Malls and integrated townships. Merlin’s residential projects are also designed to obtain IGBC Green Homes certification as part of the efforts towards creating sustainable developments.