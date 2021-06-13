Mukul’s ‘list’ of 35 BJP leaders in Abhishek’s hands? Whose name is Hanye Gerua Shibir

#Kolkata: Mukul Roy has started ‘work’ after returning to his old house. On Friday, in the presence of Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee, her son Chanakya returned to the grassroots. And since then the news that the ‘game’ of redemption of BJP has started. Meanwhile, Mukul went to Abhishek’s office with his son Shuvrangshu on Saturday afternoon. They had a long meeting there. At that meeting, Mukul handed over a list of 35 BJP leaders to Abhishek. Needless to say, the possibility of a change of party of all those leaders is intense. The Gerua camp is now calculating as soon as they understand who they are.

According to sources, Mukul is one of the leaders who gave his name to Abhishek. Meanwhile, news has spread that Mukul got a call from a BJP MP and 6-7 MLAs on Friday night after registering his name in the Trinamool Congress. In other words, it is clear that the work that Mukul has done efficiently in the grassroots before will not be different this time. However, Manoj Tigga, chief whip of the BJP parliamentary party, said they had learned about Mukul’s phone call. Opposition leader Shuvendu Adhikari will do whatever he can in this regard.

From North Bengal to Jangalmahal, wherever he has close BJP MLAs, Mukul has targeted them. That is the news of the source. Incidentally, the BJP dreamed of 200 seats in the Assembly elections, but in reality the BJP won 6 seats. But Nishith Pramanik and Jagannath Sarkar, who won the assembly elections from Dinhata and Shantipur, resigned as MLAs. As a result, the number of BJP MLAs was reduced to 75. BJP MLA Mukul from Krishnanagar North joined the Trinamool Congress on Friday and that number has come down to 74 now. And then the Gerua camp wonders how that number will stand in the way the BJP is threatened with disintegration.

However, opposition leader Shuvendu Adhikari has already issued a warning in this regard. In a challenging tone, he said, “The episode that started with Mukul Roy did not comply with the anti-defection law. I am saying to the Leader of the Opposition Shuvendu Adhikari, whether it is two months or three months, I will leave this law in Bengal as the Leader of the Opposition. ‘ However, BJP state president Dilip Ghosh said, “None of them are cows or goats. Mukul Roy was in the BJP. So after leaving the BJP, you can call your acquaintances. However, none of those who are original BJP will leave the party. And I don’t think about those who are restless. ‘