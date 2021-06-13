Perth Chatterjee lost his mother, made his debut next to the Secretary General at an inopportune time …

#Kolkata: Shivani Chatterjee, mother of late Perth Chatterjee. He was 91 years old at the time of his death. He was suffering from geriatric disease. He breathed his last at 3 pm today. Upon receiving the news, Abhishek Banerjee rushed to the Trinamool secretary general’s house in Nakatala. Abhishek Banerjee spoke privately with Perth Chatterjee, who had been mourning for some time. Several Trinamool leaders including Subrata Bokshi and Mala Roy have reached Parthababu’s Naktala house.

According to sources, Shivani Devi’s last rites will be performed at Keoratala Mahasmashan around 7 pm today. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee can also reach there.

Due to the presence of heavyweight leaders, Perth Chatterjee’s Nakatala house in Vijayaketan has been cordoned off. Note that Jayshree Chatterjee, the wife of Perth Chatterjee, passed away in 2016 at the age of 56.