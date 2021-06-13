The period of strict restrictions of Bengal is coming to an end on Tuesday, what concessions can Mamata give?

#Kolkata: The corona infection of Bengal had reached a terrible place. Therefore, after coming to power for the third time, Bengal went away with strict restrictions from last 16 May. At first, Nabanna had instructed that this virtual lockdown process (Almost Lockdown in West Bengal) would continue till May 30. But even till May 30, the Corona situation in Bengal was going on with tears in its eyes. Therefore, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee decided to extend the ban till June 15. It is finally going to end next Tuesday. Many are skeptical about what will happen next.

Some experts say that the way in which strict restrictions have been imposed for a month in a row has yielded substantial benefits. In mid-May, where the daily circulation in Bengal was over 20,000, it has now come down to 5,000. In this situation, the restrictions will be completely lifted? According to sources, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee may take a decision in this regard by holding a meeting on Monday. However, part of the administration says that even if the restrictions are not lifted completely, the chief minister can give more concessions in some cases.

Official sources say the one-month-long ban has been very effective in tackling the Corona situation. But the state’s economy is being hit hard. It is learned that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will decide what to do in this situation. Experts say the chief minister can give some leeway in much-needed and necessary movements. The state may continue to control for less urgent work for a few more days than that.

Hotels and restaurants have already been instructed to remain open from 5 pm to 8 pm. Mamata Banerjee said that shopping malls will be kept under control from June 15. Everyone looked at Monday in this situation.

However, many say that even if the restrictions are lifted, the local train or metro may not be launched now. Because even though the infection has decreased, districts like North 24 Parganas are still at high risk. So local trains or metros may not be launched in a hurry.