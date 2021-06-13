“There is no need for central forces,” Mukul told Amit Shah’s office

#Kolkata: The state will provide Z category security to Mukul Roy. Mukul’s son Shuvrangshu will get Y Plus category security. However, no final order has been issued yet. However, according to sources, this security system is going to be deployed very soon. Besides, starting the second innings, Mukul Roy is said to have sent a letter to the Home Ministry asking to leave the central security. However, the Home Ministry has not yet taken any action in response to the letter.

Naturally, the state police has been deploying security personnel for Mukul Roy’s security since Friday and the central forces are also deployed for Mukul Roy’s security. On Friday at the Trinamool Bhaban, Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee, Abhishek Banerjee and other front-line leaders left the Gerua camp and joined the Trinamool. Mukul went to his home in Kanchrapara at night. From there, his convoy left for Salt Lake on Saturday morning. From Kanchrapara, Mukul Roy reached House Number Fifty One in BD Block, Salt Lake. Although Mukul Roy appealed to the Home Ministry to withdraw the central security, it was seen that Central Army personnel were deployed in front of his Kanchrapara and Salt Lake houses this morning. Besides, the security forces of the state police. Three constables of the Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate and an ASI Mukul Roy have been deployed in front of the Salt Lake home.

Mukul Roy had a total of four vehicles in his convoy when he left Kanchrapara. In addition to Mukul Roy’s car, there was a pilot, a car with red state police security personnel The other is a white car of the Central Security Forces. Incidentally, Mukul Roy started the new innings of Trinamool on Friday. Mamata Banerjee did not just pull him closer. He explained that he is as essential as ever. Mamata’s revelation was ‘Old is Gold’. Meanwhile, as soon as Mukul returned home, his followers and well-wishers were coming to his residence one by one to greet Mukul. A bouquet of flowers in someone’s hand. Sweet in someone’s hands.