West Bengal Weather Update: With the arrival of monsoon winds, the possibility of heavy rains from today in the state, districts issued yellow alert!

#Kolkata: Due to the arrival of monsoon (South West Monsoon), the weather office has given heavy weather forecast for different parts of the state in the next 2-3 days. It also issued a Yellow Alert. Meanwhile, the meteorological office has forecast the ‘rose’ of the cyclone with the arrival of monsoon in Bengal. However, the exact location of the cyclone is still unknown.

Starting from Sunday, next Monday and Tuesday, heavy rain is forecast (Weather Forecast) in different parts of Bengal from north to south. Heavy rains are likely in West Midnapore, Jhargram, Purulia and West Burdwan as well as several areas in Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Kochbihar, Alipurduar and Kalimpong.

East Midnapore, North and South 24 Parganas are likely to experience strong winds with thunderstorms at 30-40 km per hour. Yellow alerts have been issued in all these districts. Again, the sea is likely to be rough due to low pressure in the North West Bay and adjacent West Bengal-Orissa coast. Due to which, the fishermen have been banned from fishing in the sea till Monday, June 14.

The maximum temperature in Kolkata on Saturday was around 31 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature was 26 degrees Celsius. Scattered rain fell in different parts of the city in the morning. The temperature will remain fairly the same on Sunday. That is what the Alipore Meteorological Department says. At the moment the temperature in Kolkata is 26 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature in the city on Sunday will be 30 degrees Celsius. The lowest is 28 degrees Celsius. There are chances of thunderstorms with heavy thunderstorms in the morning and thunderstorms at night. Rain may be 10/9 mm.