June 14, 2021

The Times of Bengal

Manusher Sathe,Manusher Pashe

Bengal eases COVID-19 restrictions; offices allowed to function with 25% workforce

2 min read
2 hours ago admin


Restaurants and bars will be allowed to open from noon to 8 p.m. with 50% of the seating capacity, says Chief Secretary H.K. Dwivedi

The West Bengal administration on June 14 allowed government and private offices to function with 25% workforce from June 16, easing some of the restrictions imposed to check the spread of COVID-19 as the situation has improved now, a top official said.

Employers have to arrange for transporting employees as restrictions on public transportation services will continue till further orders, Chief Secretary H.K. Dwivedi said.

Shopping malls will be allowed to operate from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. while markets can remain open between 7 a.m. and 11 a.m. from June 16.

Restaurants and bars will be allowed to open from noon to 8 p.m. with 50% of the seating capacity, Mr. Dwivedi said.

He said that sports events can be organised inside stadiums with no spectators while parks will be open in the morning only for walkers who are fully vaccinated.

“Indoor and outdoor film shooting can resume with 50 people if they are fully vaccinated,” the Chief Secretary said.

The West Bengal government has imposed certain restrictions in the state from May 16 to May 30 and later extended it later till June 15 to combat a surge in COVID-19 cases in the State.



Source link

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

3 min read

Blockbusters ke do naam, Gadar aur Lagaan: Celebrate 20 glorious years with Zee Bollywood

1 day ago admin
5 min read

Industrial psychologist shares tips on Balancing work, home and me-time during the pandemic

1 day ago admin
5 min read

Merlin Group kicks off the Merlin Football Mania 2021 Quiz to celebrate the spirit of football

1 day ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

PopAds.net - The Best Popunder Adnetwork

Missed Stories

2 min read

Bengal Weather Update: Heavy to very heavy rain is expected in the next 4-5 days, what will be the weather in which district?

30 mins ago admin
3 min read

BJP MLAs Met Governor: BJP MLAs led by Shuvendu at Raj Bhavan, why only 51? Trinamool question, ‘democracy suffocated’ said Dhankhar!

1 hour ago admin
3 min read

Corona graph of 10 districts is raising concerns! Mamata directed to declare a speedy containment zone mamata banerjee asked to impose containment zones to dip covid cases– News18 Bangla

2 hours ago admin
2 min read

Bengal eases COVID-19 restrictions; offices allowed to function with 25% workforce

2 hours ago admin

Contact Us

Email:- [email protected]
Griveance Cell :- [email protected]

Contact:-6291968677/7278384015

Copyright © All rights reserved by The Times Of Bengal | Newsphere by AF themes.