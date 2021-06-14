Bengal Weather Update: Heavy to very heavy rain is expected in the next 4-5 days, what will be the weather in which district?

#Kolkata: The sky was the limit in all the districts of the state, including Kolkata, from Monday morning. According to Alipore Meteorological Department, monsoon has reached all parts of the state. The monsoon is also active over the Gangetic West Bengal. This morning it rained a few times in different parts of coastal West Bengal. However, the weather was uncomfortable around noon. The Bengal Weather Forecast has forecast heavy rains across the state for the next two days, though not in the next 24 hours.

Weather in North Bengal

According to the weather forecast given on Monday afternoon, light to moderate rains with thunderstorms are likely in the districts of North Bengal in the next 24 hours till Tuesday morning, June 15. Heavy rains are likely in Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri and Kalimpong districts during this period. In the next 24 hours, till Wednesday morning, the weather forecast said that apart from Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri and Kalimpong, heavy rains are also expected in North Dinajpur, South Dinajpur and Malda districts. It has also been informed that there will be no such change in the day temperature in the next 24 hours.

Weather in South Bengal

The weather forecast given on Monday afternoon said that light to moderate rains with thunderstorms are likely in all the districts of South Bengal in the next 24 hours till the morning of June 15. Heavy rains have been forecast in Purulia, West Midnapore, Birbhum and Murshidabad. In the next 24 hours, i.e. on the morning of 16 June, heavy rains are likely in North and South 24 Parganas, East and West Burdwan, Birbhum, Murshidabad and Nadia. It has been predicted that there will be no such change in day temperature in South Bengal like in North Bengal.