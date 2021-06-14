June 14, 2021

The Times of Bengal

Manusher Sathe,Manusher Pashe

BJP MLAs Met Governor: BJP MLAs led by Shuvendu at Raj Bhavan, why only 51? Trinamool question, 'democracy suffocated' said Dhankhar!

admin


#Kolkata: A group of BJP MLAs, including opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari, were scheduled to visit Raj Bhavan on Monday to discuss the law and order situation in the state. Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar also said this in a tweet. Similarly, BJP MLAs, including Shuvendu Adhikari, reached Raj Bhavan on foot from the assembly on Monday afternoon. They joined the tea party with the governor. Opposition BJP MLAs complained about the situation in the state. They allege that the law and order situation has deteriorated in the aftermath of the vote. The BJP MLAs handed over a memorandum to the governor containing several demands and allegations, including anti-defection law.

After that, the governor held a press conference on the open verandah of the palace, sitting next to Shuvendu Adhikari. He once again taunted the state government in harsh language. Directly stabbing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, he said, “There has been unrest in several places in the state after the vote. Why didn’t the Chief Minister go to those places? ” Post-poll unrest, allegations of corruption The governor’s remarks, “Democracy in Bengal can not breathe.”

On the same day, Jagdeep Dhankhar also raised his finger against the police administration of the state. He claimed that the uniformed personnel were not working impartially. Mamata Banerjee’s government in the masnad of Bengal won by a huge margin for the third time. Jagdeep Dhankhar also alleged that the state administration was not doing anything despite the occupation of Bengal by the people. The governor’s relationship with the state government is not smooth, it is already clear in his one tweet after another. After today’s press conference, the political circles think that the bitterness between the two sides will increase.

The governor has been in conflict with the chief minister since he took office. In the aftermath of the Assembly Election 2021, the conflict seems to have intensified. Opponents allege that an atmosphere of terror has been created in the state. After a tea party with BJP MLAs, including opposition leader Shuvendu Adhikari, on Monday, the governor again lashed out at the state government over the same allegations. He once again raised questions about the law and order situation in the state.

The BJP MLAs along with the Governor have been given a counter-stab by the Trinamool over this tea-cycle. Questions have been raised about the average attendance of MLAs. In a press conference, Sukhendushekhar Roy said, “Many BJP MLAs did not go to the governor. Why were they absent? Let the BJP investigate.”

At the same time, Trinamool MP Sukhendu Shekhar Roy said from Monday’s meeting, “Some BJP people are miking and saying I will come back. Discussions are going on about our move outside Bengal – not just any particular state.” Sukhendu Shekhar scoffed at Shuvendu Adhikari’s demand for an ‘anti-defection law’, saying, “The governor has no role in how the anti-defection law comes into force.” Sukhendu Shekhar took Shuvendu in one hand without naming him. He said, “He should work from the border. The kind of remarks made by the president of the party and his cronies are provocative remarks. The sky has polluted the air. Why are their voices screaming today? They said they will kill our people. They will shoot. ? “





