Corona graph of 10 districts is raising concerns! Mamata directed to declare a speedy containment zone mamata banerjee asked to impose containment zones to dip covid cases– News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Strict restrictions are in place in the state to reduce the incidence of corona. Corona graph of the downward state in a long month of self-rule. However, it needs to come down further, so on Monday afternoon, in the presence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Chief Secretary of the state HK Dwivedi announced an extension of the ban till June 30. However, the rules have been relaxed a little.

Although the number of corona cases in the state has decreased, the number of corona cases in several districts is still of considerable concern to the administration. In this situation, the Chief Minister has directed all those districts to be more strict. On Monday, the Chief Minister in a virtual meeting with the district governors of Nadia, Howrah, Jalpaiguri, Hooghly, East Midnapore, Kolkata, North and South 24 Parganas, Kochbihar and Darjeeling conveyed the message of taking more stringent measures to prevent corona infection. “Containment zones should be set up in the districts where more than 200 people are being affected every day. It has to be done in the next few days. You have to take all necessary measures. Seven to eight districts still have 200 affected people every day,” she said. It’s getting out of hand. These need to be brought under control as soon as possible. “

According to the state government, local train, metro or public-private bus services are not being introduced in the state at present. Staff Special Train 6 will run as before According to the new guidelines, the retail market for daily necessities will be open from 8 am to 11 pm from June 16. All other shops will be open from 12 noon to 6 pm Restaurants and bars can be opened from 12 noon to 8 pm with 50 per cent seating. Shops inside the shopping mall can also be opened if the buyer is allowed to enter 30 percent of the total capacity. But cinema halls, multiplexes, gyms and spas are closed All educational institutions including schools and colleges are closed as before

Government and private offices with 25 per cent staff have been allowed to open from next Wednesday However, private offices will be open from 10 am to 4 pm The office authorities have to make arrangements for the travel of the employees IT companies will be able to start work with 50 per cent employees per shift. Fifty percent of the crew and artists who received the vaccine were also allowed to start shooting. However, as before, from 9 pm to 5 am, no one can go out of the house for no reason Those who have received both doses of the corona vaccine are also allowed to take a morning walk from 8am to 9am. Permission has also been given to start sports in the stadium without spectators

The rate of corona infection in the state has come under control in the last one month due to strict restrictions. The number of new infections has come down from about 20,000 daily to less than 5,000 daily But the state administration is not willing to let go of the rush now by learning from past experience The Chief Minister said, “At the time of the election, the positivity rate in the state had reached about 22 per cent. Now it has come down to 6 percent. The chief minister said about 20 million people in the state have been vaccinated so far

