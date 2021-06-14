June 14, 2021

Heavy rain fell in the district due to darkness? The weather will be like Monday …

#Kolkata: Several districts of the state, including Kolkata, were inundated with darkness and torrential rains since Sunday afternoon. The same can happen on Monday. According to the Alipore Meteorological Department, it is likely to rain in different districts of the state today. There is a possibility of heavy rain somewhere. Rain Forecast with thunderstorms is also possible in the districts of North Bengal as well as South Bengal.

In South Bengal, two 24 Parganas, Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, two Midnapore, two Burdwan, Jhargram, Purulia, Bankura, Birbhum, Nadia, Murshidabad are likely to receive thundershowers. Similarly, in North Bengal, Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, Kochbihar, Kalimpong, Dui Dinajpur, Malda may also receive moderate to light to heavy rains with thunderstorms.

The sky will be partly cloudy in Kolkata on Monday. The maximum daytime temperature in Kolkata may be around 34 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature may be around 26 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature in the city yesterday was 33.6 degrees Celsius, one degree below normal. The minimum temperature was 26.3 degrees Celsius.

Due to the formation of east-west axis, this axis has spread from Punjab to the low pressure along the Bengal-Orissa coast. This axis extends over West Bengal and North Orissa. The effect of these two will be in the next four to five days in West Bengal, Sikkim, Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh (Rain in Bengal).



