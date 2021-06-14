June 14, 2021

Mamata Banerjee attacks central government for ignoring suffering of farmers ‘Center indifferent to the plight of farmers’, cannon affection on the tenth anniversary of Singur Act – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: After coming to power in the state in 2011, Mamata Banerjee’s government passed a law to return land to reluctant Singur farmers as promised. This day is his tenth birthday Mentioning this, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted At the same time, he also criticized the Center for its indifference towards the farmers

“Ten years ago today, after a long struggle, we passed the Singur Land Rehabilitation and Development Bill in the state assembly,” Mamata wrote on Twitter. We fought for the rights of the farmers in a united manner and calmed their anger As a result, their lives changed for the better. “

At the same time, referring to the peasant movement, Mamata wrote to the Center, “But today, despite the plight of the peasant brothers across the country, it is painful to see the indifferent attitude of the Center.” We must continue to fight for the welfare of those who are the backbone of our society Protecting the rights of farmers is our priority ‘

Farmers have been protesting on the Delhi border for the past few months against the new agriculture law Trinamool 7 has supported this movement from the very beginning A few days ago, farmer leader Rakesh Tikayet came to Kolkata and met Mamata Banerjee.

With the Trinamool coming to power for the third time in Bengal with huge public support, the country’s opposition political parties, led by Mamata Banerjee, are likely to unite. In this situation, with the support of the farmers of the whole country, the opposition to the BJP in the all-India case can be intensified. Not only political reasons, Mamata’s passion is also involved with Singur-Nandigram On the occasion of the tenth anniversary of the Singur Land Rehabilitation Act, Mamata once again highlighted the plight of farmers across India and said she was not moving away from increasing pressure on the central government by supporting the farmers’ movement.





