June 14, 2021

The Times of Bengal

Manusher Sathe,Manusher Pashe

Newtown Encounter Update: Bhullar’s Encounter 4 more Punjab residents detained …

3 min read
7 mins ago admin


# Baruipur: Four more people were arrested in connection with the Newtown Encounter. The four were reportedly detained from Chinapukur area of ​​Kashipur police station in Bhangar on Monday morning. Kolkata and Bidhannagar police are interrogating the four at Bhangar police station. However, the exact identities of all the detainees have not been known yet. Police did not disclose how they were involved in the encounter.

The area has been under close surveillance since the Newtown Encounter. According to police sources, the four were seen together in a multi-storey house under construction in Kashipur. Everyone is said to be a resident of Punjab. After that they were arrested and brought to the police station. The interrogation is going on. Sources said that it is being investigated whether they have any connection with Jaipal Bhullar and Jaspreet Jassi or whether the four gangsters helped the two gangsters in setting up their hideouts in the city.

It is learned that one of the detainees is Chamkaur Singh He sheltered the other three in the area. Detectives allege that Dawood Singh was identified in the Chamkaur Singh area. According to police sources, the owner of the house where the accused stayed was also brought to Bhangar police station for questioning. Officers from the state police’s intelligence department are investigating how much they are involved in the Newtown encounter. However, the police has not yet responded.

Incidentally, the STF is conducting an investigation into the wartime activities of the local police as well as the criminals involved in the Rajarhat encounter. Their investigation has also come up with several sensational information. It is learned that the miscreants entered Kolkata from Madhya Pradesh via Jharkhand in a vehicle with a Bengali number plate. But first, Bharat, Jaspreet and Jaipal did not stay in Newtown’s ‘Sukhvrishti’ residence. Earlier, they had spent a few days in a guest house. The name of a guest house in Newtown has come up in this source. Sources said that they also had a party together. Then they come to Sapurji’s ‘Sukhvrishti’ residence.

According to estimates, the gangsters had entered Kolkata several days before May 23. Police have also started searching several hotels near the metro station to find out where they were. Besides, that guest house in Newtown is specially scanned by the police. Foreigners living in the Newtown area are also being monitored. A search is also underway to find out who helped the two gangsters. All in all, the mystery of the encounter is becoming increasingly complex. According to sources, STF will report to DG next week.



Source link

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

2 min read

Sudip Banerjee calls Om Birla to dismiss Sunil Mondal and Sisir Adhikari as MP Sunil: Shishir’s MP post should be dismissed, Sudip calls Om Birla again – News18 Bangla

26 mins ago admin
3 min read

Mamata Banerjee attacks central government for ignoring suffering of farmers ‘Center indifferent to the plight of farmers’, cannon affection on the tenth anniversary of Singur Act – News18 Bangla

1 hour ago admin
2 min read

Will the bus run from Wednesday in Bengal? Emergency instructions to transport workers

2 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

PopAds.net - The Best Popunder Adnetwork

Missed Stories

3 min read

Newtown Encounter Update: Bhullar’s Encounter 4 more Punjab residents detained …

7 mins ago admin
2 min read

Sudip Banerjee calls Om Birla to dismiss Sunil Mondal and Sisir Adhikari as MP Sunil: Shishir’s MP post should be dismissed, Sudip calls Om Birla again – News18 Bangla

26 mins ago admin
3 min read

Mamata Banerjee attacks central government for ignoring suffering of farmers ‘Center indifferent to the plight of farmers’, cannon affection on the tenth anniversary of Singur Act – News18 Bangla

1 hour ago admin
2 min read

Will the bus run from Wednesday in Bengal? Emergency instructions to transport workers

2 hours ago admin

Contact Us

Email:- [email protected]
Griveance Cell :- [email protected]

Contact:-6291968677/7278384015

Copyright © All rights reserved by The Times Of Bengal | Newsphere by AF themes.