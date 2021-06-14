June 14, 2021

Restaurant and Bar: The state-of-the-art restaurant is going to open in the sixth year as per the conditions! In advance booking …

#Kolkata: The state has extended the Covid-19 Restrictions. The Corona ban was extended from Wednesday, June 18 to July 1. But at the same time, to maintain the rhythm of public life, a bunch of concessions were given in the new rules. In a press conference on Monday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee herself clarified about the concessions. According to the new guidelines, restaurants and bars in the state will be opened. However, in that case, some conditions have to be strictly followed. Corona Protocol must be followed.

The new guidelines on Monday stipulate that hotels, restaurants and bars in the state cannot be opened full time but can be kept open from 12 noon to 8 pm. Seats will be allowed in 50 percent of the seats. At the same time, it is necessary to strictly abide by the Corona Prohibition. Earlier, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had said after a meeting with the heads of the Bengal Chamber of Commerce and Industry that workers must be vaccinated against the corona virus in order to open a hotel-restaurant. In this case, the Chief Minister also said that he would take initiative to vaccinate the business organizations.

According to the new restrictions, shopping malls can be opened in accordance with the Corona Terms. It has been reported that shopping mall shops can open with 25 percent employees. The Chief Minister had earlier said about their vaccination. The guidelines also state that shopping malls can hold up to 30 percent of the total space. The market will be open till 11 pm. Other stores will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Meanwhile, even though no notification has been issued, the well-known and expensive hotels and restaurants of the city have started preparations in the hope of opening from the 16th as per the instructions of the Chief Minister. Because that is the day of Jamaishthi. So table booking has already started. However, this time the table is being booked for dinner or supper, not lunch. However, the owners of the restaurant say that a lot of people have been booking in advance since the restaurant opened on that day. However, the restaurants have informed that the booking will be strict as soon as the government orders. The menu will also be informed.

