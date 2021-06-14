Saayoni Ghosh TMC youth President Saayoni Ghosh will be on District visit from 17th June

#Kolkata: Saayoni Ghosh, who is the president of the Trinamool Youth Organization, is not willing to waste a single moment. Every day there is a new program. Sarchen is holding the necessary meeting. And Yas is rushing with him to the devastated Sundarbans or arranging relief for the family of the Corona victim. Besides keeping himself busy, he has also kept the youth leaders and members of the party busy. This time Saayoni Ghosh is going on a district tour to strengthen the youth organization. He will make a district trip from June 16. Meetings will be held at different levels.

According to grassroots sources, Saini is starting her district tour from East Midnapore. He will visit each district and hold meetings with the district leadership. The star leader will discuss in detail the problems and solutions there. This is Saini Ghosh’s first district tour after taking charge as the youth president of the Trinamool Congress.

Saini Ghosh, president of the West Bengal Trinamool Youth Congress, recently took a political lesson from party leader Mamata Banerjee at the Trinamool Bhaban. The young Turk has been advised by the Trinamool leader to hold the Trinamool Youth Congress organization in his hands. Mamata Banerjee herself started her campaign in politics from the youth organization. Trinamool supremo gave various suggestions to Saini from that place. Mamata also conveyed the message of moving forward on the path of development together with all the members of the organization.

Earlier, Trinamool Congress all-India general secretary Abhishek Banerjee had explained to Saini the responsibility of running a youth organization. Before the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Mamata Banerjee has given the responsibility to the youth to make the party organization stronger. To that end, Saini will play a very strong role in the organization. Saini has been instructed by the party to come and sit in the Trinamool Bhaban every day. From there to keep in touch with the youth leaders every day. At that time, Saini said that he would soon hold a meeting with the representatives of the youth organization. Want to sit separately with the representatives of the district organization. Then he will go on a district tour.