Sudip Banerjee calls Om Birla to dismiss Sunil Mondal and Sisir Adhikari as MP Sunil: Shishir’s MP post should be dismissed, Sudip calls Om Birla again – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Shuvendu Adhikari challenged the implementation of anti-secession laws in the state The Leader of the Opposition issued this warning after Mukul Roy joined the Trinamool Congress This time, Trinamool MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay has again asked Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to implement the law against two other Trinamool MPs, Sunil Kumar Mandal and Shishir Adhikari.

Last December, Sunil Kumar Mandal, a former Trinamool MP from Burdwan East, joined the BJP in the presence of Amit Shah in Midnapore along with Shuvendu Adhikari. However, Kanthi MP Shishir Adhikari did not formally join the BJP, but his relationship with the ruling party was severed after Shuvendu’s defection. Shishir 7 was also present at the meeting between Narendra Modi and Amit Shah during the election campaign

Earlier, Trinamool Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Sudip Banerjee had written a letter to the Speaker of the Lok Sabha seeking dismissal of the two MPs by enforcing anti-defection laws. After that he made the same demand on the phone Although many days have passed since then, the Speaker of the Lok Sabha has not taken any action in this regard So Sudip 8 called again and requested Om Birla to be proactive about the issue

According to sources, Om Birla Birla told Sudip Banerjee that he would form a committee to take a decision on the matter. However, the decision to enforce anti-party law against an MP can be taken by the Speaker himself He also has that power But in this case, the political circles think that the matter has been prolonged by forming a committee

When asked about this, MP Sunil Kumar Mandal said that he would decide in two or three days whether he would resign as an MP or not. Shishir, on the other hand, said in a close interview that he had not done anything to resign as an MP. However, the final decision will be taken by the Speaker of the Lok Sabha

Abir Ghosal / Rajib Chakraborty