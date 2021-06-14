Suvendu Adhikari warns Mukul Roy to resign as MLA Shuvendur warns Mukul not to step down as MLA by Tuesday – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: If Mukul Roy does not resign as MLA by Tuesday, the BJP will file a petition with the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly seeking his dismissal. Shuvendu Adhikari warned Mukul by setting a time limit The opposition leader also warned to go to court if necessary to dismiss Mukul as MLA.

On this day, Shuvendu Adhikari went to the Raj Bhavan with the party MLAs and met Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar. After Mukul Roy left the BJP, there were fears of a break-up in the Gerua camp But the BJP MLAs are united to show that they are united. He also complained to the governor about the post-election political violence in the state The Leader of the Opposition also approached the Governor to implement the anti-defection law in the state

Leaving Raj Bhavan, Shuvendu said without mentioning Mukul’s name, “Krishnanagar North MLA has left the party. I hope he will resign by tomorrow Otherwise, we will appeal to the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday to enforce the anti-defection law against him. ” On the same day, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar also complained that anti-secession laws have not been implemented in the state in the last ten years. He said, “The anti-defection law is one hundred percent applicable in West Bengal.” But it has not been implemented in the last ten years. Although Trinamool MP Sukhendushekhar Roy countered, the governor had no role in enforcing the anti-defection law.

The Trinamool has also retaliated against Shuvendu Adhikari Mukul Roy for demanding implementation of anti-defection law. Trinamool leader Tapas Roy said that the process should start from the house of the Leader of the Opposition This is because Sudip Bandyopadhyay has called the Speaker of the Lok Sabha on the same day demanding the dismissal of Shuvendu Adhikari’s father and Kanthi MP Shishir Adhikari by enforcing the anti-defection law. When asked about this, Shuvendu said, “Sudip Bandyopadhyay called Om Birla, which Om Birlai will tell.”

On this day, a total of 51 MLAs including Shuvendu went to Raj Bhavan As a result, the question arises, where did the rest of the BJP MLAs go? Because even if Mukul is left out, the number of BJP MLAs in the state is 84 Shuvendur, however, claimed that the governor had allowed 30 people to come The Leader of the Opposition also claimed that more MLAs had left with great enthusiasm He will return to meet the governor with all the MLAs when the assembly session begins. The Trinamool, on the other hand, has a counter-argument that the BJP should look into why the rest of the BJP MLAs did not go to Raj Bhavan.